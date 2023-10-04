Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $254.00 at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $291.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.10.

Shares of ALB opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

