Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.19

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.19 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 44.60 ($0.54). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,712,186 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.64) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Alliance Pharma

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.19. The company has a market cap of £243.34 million, a PE ratio of -4,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, insider Jo Le Couilliard purchased 40,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £20,068.93 ($24,258.35). In related news, insider Andrew Franklin purchased 50,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £24,984.12 ($30,199.59). 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

