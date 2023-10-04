AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $36.75 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.80.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.49%.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10,955.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

