Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 70,738 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $226,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 163.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 4,120.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth $2,601,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $442,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Gerald Held sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $442,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,490 shares of company stock worth $3,723,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 1.2 %

NTAP opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.