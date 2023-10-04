Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7,185.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

