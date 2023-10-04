Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.