Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 268,021 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,021 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 258,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 285,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 128.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

