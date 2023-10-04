Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 34,200 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The China Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The China Fund by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

The China Fund Price Performance

The China Fund stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

