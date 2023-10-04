Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,859 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 116.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,631,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,602 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. DA Davidson lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

