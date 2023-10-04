Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 163.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,268 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vericel by 1,737.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Vericel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,291,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after buying an additional 191,969 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Vericel Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.74. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. Vericel’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

