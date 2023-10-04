Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1,598.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $195.13 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $208.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.14.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

