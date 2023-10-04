Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

