Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 990.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,180,000 after acquiring an additional 984,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,758,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 911,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.