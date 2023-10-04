Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 465.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $341.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.08 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.