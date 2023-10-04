Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,744,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.