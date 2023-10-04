Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NNS Holding bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,935,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MSGS opened at $173.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day moving average is $188.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

