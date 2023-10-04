Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

