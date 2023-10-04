Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.46 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after purchasing an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,480,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

