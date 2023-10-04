Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.55 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,787 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.52%.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.