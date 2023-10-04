Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,981,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

