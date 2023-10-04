Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,784,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

