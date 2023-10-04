Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $240.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.51 and a 200-day moving average of $251.82. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $389.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

