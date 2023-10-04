Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Evergy by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

View Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.