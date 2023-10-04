Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,456 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $133.92 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.37 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.25.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.