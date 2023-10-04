Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 167.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,001,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EWY stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

