Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 266,196 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKT stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

