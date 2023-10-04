Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 315,973 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

