Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 621,653 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,996 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 621,653 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 516,642 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,217,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412,650 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,614 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on LEVI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

