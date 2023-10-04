Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,503 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.71. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

