Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 109,800 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,129,579 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus dropped their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.