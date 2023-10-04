Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 14,709 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

