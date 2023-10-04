Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,414 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Markel Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stericycle by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

