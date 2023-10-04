Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 228,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

