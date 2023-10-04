Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.28

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.28 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.55). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.55), with a volume of 7,600 shares.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12,800.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.28.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Real Trust

About Alpha Real Trust

In other news, insider Phillip Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £12,700 ($15,351.14). Insiders own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.