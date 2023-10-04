Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.28

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.28 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.55). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.55), with a volume of 7,600 shares.
Alpha Real Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12,800.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.28.
Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Alpha Real Trust
About Alpha Real Trust
Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Real Trust
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Stock Average Calculator
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.