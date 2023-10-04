Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

