Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 34,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,248 shares of company stock worth $15,024,706. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

