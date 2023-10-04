Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.09.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock worth $15,024,706. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.