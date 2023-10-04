Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Stock Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,246 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alpine 4 worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 424,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPP opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 ( NASDAQ:ALPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

