Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 10.9% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 37,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

