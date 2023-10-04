Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.