Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.