American International Group’s (AIG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Get American International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.