Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $88.60

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.60 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 55.36 ($0.67). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69), with a volume of 177,749 shares changing hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of £65.92 million, a PE ratio of 5,700.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

