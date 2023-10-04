Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 10.3% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Apple by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.