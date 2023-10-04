Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.2% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.52. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

