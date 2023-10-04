Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.41 and a 200 day moving average of $177.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.