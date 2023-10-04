Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

