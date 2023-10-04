Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

