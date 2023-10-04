Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.