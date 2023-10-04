ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

